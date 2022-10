Not Available

Directed by Jack Conway and Harold S. Bucquet, this 1944 film adaptation of Pearl Buck's novel, about a Chinese village invaded by Japanese soldiers, stars Katharine Hepburn, Walter Huston, Aline MacMahon (an Oscar nominee for Best Supporting Actress for her role), Agnes Moorehead, Turhan Bey, J. Carrol Naish, Hurd Hatfield, Frances Rafferty, Henry Travers and Akim Tamiroff.