Not Available

Max and Emmy, best-loved siblings of the sandbox set, dust off their dragon scale a crowd-pleasing five times for Don't Give Up. From a parent's perspective, that adds up to five recitations of the magic rhyme to come back home until next time, which equals the same count of tricky life lessons tucked into a child's belt. From preschoolers' vantage point, it means a quintuple scoop of dragon play dates amid the show's sherbet-hued scenery.