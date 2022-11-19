Dragonetti: The Ruthless Contract Killer

Not Available

Claudio Dragonetti is an Italian assassin, one of the best in the industry. He is hired by a local mafia boss in Gothenburg, Ivan. He needs Dragonettis services to get rid of the two competitors. The job is nothing special really. This is something that Claudio Dragonetti done many times before. But this time something goes wrong and he accidentally kills the wrong people. This is appreciated neither by the Mafia or the Swedish authorities and Dragonetti soon finds that he is driven from two directions. But Claudio Dragonetti has a trump card which none of his enemies know. He has signed a pact with Satan, a pact that makes him almost invulnerable, all he had to leave in return was his own immortal soul.