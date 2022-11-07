Not Available

Thoovanathumbikal (Malayalam: തൂവാനത്തുമ്പികൾ, English: Dragonflies in the Spraying Rain) is a 1987 Malayalam romance film written and directed by P. Padmarajan, which is based on his own novel Udakappola. The film revolves around Jayakrishnan (Mohanlal) who falls in love with two women; Radha (Parvathy) a woman in his neighborhood and Clara (Sumalatha) an escort in town. The film has turned into a cult film with a large following and commands good viewership even till today. The film was ranked #8 by IBN Live in its list of greatest Indian films of all time. The movie is also praised for the rich film score and popular songs. Rain is a recurring theme and is portrayed almost as a character in the film.