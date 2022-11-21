Not Available

    Brutal cop, DS Mike Blake is no stranger to violence. He finds himself caught in a web of conspiracy, corruption, deceit and murder when investigating the cold case of a Politician’s missing daughter. If he solves the case, the elite in power will make sure he won’t be prosecuted for the death in custody of a young black teenager. Solving the case will lead to his redemption, but ultimately he could pay the price and his life will spiral into a deeper hell. Which leads him to a Rock Star who has sold his soul to the Devil, and Gangsters who want to protect a secret.

