As a child, Li Xiu Yuan witnessed a demon plaguing the world, and deeply felt the pain the demon brought to people. On the day of his marriage, he was enlightened by a mysterious monk, who said he was the descending dragon and could save the world from suffering. However, he was unable to merge into the golden body and awaken as the Dragon Warrior. On his way to find his destiny, he meets his fiancée, Mirror Mirror, who tries to tie him up to marry her.