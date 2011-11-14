Dragons: Gift of the Night Fury

2011

The Viking town of Berk, now enjoying its new alliance with the dragons, is preparing for its annual winter holiday of Snoggletog. However, that spirit is threatened when all the dragons, except Toothless who needs Hiccup to help him, suddenly fly away for some reason. While Astrid ineffectually tries to salvage the occasion, Hiccup decides to build Toothless a new prosthetic to allow him to fly independently, only to have the dragon take off as well. However, as the holiday approaches, Hiccup finds himself swept up to learn the dragons' secret the hard way and to find a solution to bring them home early.