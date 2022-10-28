Not Available

Li Tin Ming (Alex Lung) travels the countryside with his sidekick, Hsiao San (Hon Kwok Choi) defeating any martial arts school they come across in an effort to test his Kung Fu 10th Dan. Having become a heroic figure for killing a feared villain named 'The Leopard', Li soon questions his actions of testing his skills and the violence that is born from the never-ending fighting. Upon making a decision to fight no more, a new gang enslaves the town set free from the claws of 'The Leopard' and Li once again must take action to prove that DRAGONS NEVER DIE.