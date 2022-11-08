Not Available

Dragons of Komodo explores the untamed world of one of the planet’s wildest creatures and examines the fascinating myths surrounding this ancient reptile. This documentary introduces viewers to the giant prehistoric Komodo dragon which dominates its island home south of Indonesia. It captures the 13-foot-long reptile’s merciless predatory skills. Entertaining, dramatic, and exciting footage documents the reptile’s egg laying and hatching rituals and examines the creature’s relationship to the people of Komodo.