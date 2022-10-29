Not Available

Drako tells a story of love sick, in which the emotional hijacking and violence are the notes dominative consonants. Drako is a punk singer who has a great ability to charm and ease of doing harm to those who love him. The love triangle played by actors Facundo Muñoz, Rubén de Marina and the director of the film itself, Francisco Brives will lead the plot to a foregone conclusion, investigating rarely on the agenda for the time being: the physical and psychological abuse in the homosexual couples.