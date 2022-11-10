Drama from the old life

Not Available

Romance on the story N. S. Leskov, "Toupee artist". The fate of two young people endowed with soul and talent can be traced in the serf society of the late 18th — early 19th centuries, where the human personality in itself does not mean or cost anything. Drama, fell in love, the count's Barber and Arcadia serf actress Luba is deployed in the environment, which is a fancy combination of primeval savagery with a veneer of barbarity — with the visibility of the enlightenment. Young people manage to escape, but their happiness is not destined to come true…