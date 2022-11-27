Not Available

"Dramatic Narrative" explores white American heteromasculinity and its ongoing crises through the microcosm of sexual assault in college fraternities. A meta-melodrama weaving in nonfiction and essayistic modes, the feature film considers issues of consent, appropriation, trauma, and representation. The tension between the failures of the liberal imagination and the labyrinth of leftist morality emerges as a focal point; the filmmaker ponders the audience’s and his own social positionality to dissect performative progressivism and perceived in/stability of survivor narratives. "Dramatic Narrative" challenges thinkers, activists, cinephiles, and purported “good men” to imagine the future transgressions of hegemonic identities.