Dramatic Passion of Algabert and Elisberth of Rodembourg

Prince Algabert, upholding the traditions of his forefathers, wages a ceaseless feud against the house of Rodembourg, whose reigning lord has one daughter, Elisabeth. One day, the Princess Elisabeth is captured by Algabert's vassals and, forgetful of feuds and quarrels, the Prince falls under the spell of her beauty. Prince Algabert, having released the Princess, goes to her father and begs for her hand, which is, however, haughtily refused. So the breach between the two houses widens. Elisabeth decides to take the veil. On the day of her renunciation Algabert makes an ineffectual attempt to see her. Then, in despair, he provokes the Rodembourgs. He meets them single-handed in the convent cloister and receives his death stroke. Elisabeth till the day of her death mourns her lover and daily tends his grave.