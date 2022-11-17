Drancy Avenir

Not Available

Director Arnaud de Pallières presents an experimental three-part film designed to stimulate the intellect and inspire reflection on the past. The first part tells the story of the last living Holocaust survivor, who is nearing the end of life and regrets not leaving behind an official record of the horrors he witnessed during the dark years of World War II. Later, a young historian researching a concentration camp in Drancy is shocked to discover that the site now houses an unwelcoming housing project called La Muette (the Silent). The trilogy winds to a close with the story of a ship's captain who recalls the time he ventured up an uncharted river towards an undiscovered civilization.