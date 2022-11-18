Not Available

Set in the lush and romantic era of 1930’s British India, DRAUPADI UNLEASHED centers on sixteen-year-old Indira who finds herself torn between true love, her duty to follow through with an arranged marriage and the powerful allure of a mysterious guru. Through her heartbreaking journey to self-discovery, long-held secrets are brought to light and Indira discovers the strength within herself to break free. In a story that mixes magical realism and gorgeous surroundings with the harsh realities of a patriarchal society, this beautifully told tale of a young woman at a crossroads in her life offers a rare look at aristocratic Indian society in the early part of the 20th Century - one that will resonate with audiences today.