Composer John Wilbye spent his entire working life in the employ of Sir and Lady Kytson at Hengrave Hall in Suffolk. Unusually, after his second book of Madrigals was published in 1609 it appears he did not compose again despite being kept on at the house by Lady Kytson until her death in 1628. Draw On Sweet Night examines this mystery in a sumptuous costume drama, produced in collaboration with renowned vocal group I Fagiolini.