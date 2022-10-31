Not Available

Drawing Between the Lines is a short documentary examining the autobiographical world of Chicago cartoonist Jeffrey Brown. Whether sitting in his apartment, riding the L-train, or traveling the country promoting his work, Brown spends his time filling the pages of his sketchbooks. His graphic novels provide a humorous, yet intensely personal look at love, sex and relationships. Drawing Between the Lines explores Brown's candid approach to storytelling and unconventional method of cartooning and provides insight from friends, fans and fellow cartoonists.