What does it mean to 'see'? Shapes and shadows? Lines and color? When his friend dies in an avalanche, artist, rock climber and new dad Jeremy Collins goes to the ends of the earth in the four cardinal directions to find closure and 'see' his way up four un-climbed routes in the mountains. Living in what he calls a 'love paradox', Collins tries to find a balance between art, adventure, and family.