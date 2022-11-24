Not Available

Dr. Dilara 2016. Dr. Dilara Bessano is a Turkish Cypriot, who was born and grew up in Cyprus. She went to Italy to study and there she got married with a writer and researcher, Antonio Bessano. Dr. Dilara is at the end of her 20's and has a 4-year-old daughter, Asia. Dilara's life changed drastically when her husband committed suicide on his birthday. Dilara and her daughter Asia moved back to Cyprus after this tragic incident.She started to work as an instructor at the Faculty of Communication at Near East University. While she is working on the documentary that she was working together with her husband entitled "Mass Graves in Cyprus," she finds herself and her daughter in some issues that make her life more difficult.