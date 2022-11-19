Dreadheads: Portrait of a Subculture

Not Available

Steven R. Hurlburt and Flournoy Holmes journeyed through America to discover the underground movement supporting the jam band scene of the early 00's. The Grateful Dead had splintered into various guises after the death of spirtual leader Jerry Garcia - still maintaining an active position in the scene but without the overwhelming attraction that saw the Dead as one of the most consistent and profitable live acts around. The scene had sprouted other successful acts such as Phish, Widespread Panic, The String Cheese Incident, and others. This movie chronicles the voyage that Hurlburt and Holmes took, and the results are amusing, though-provoking, and sometimes ludicrous.