Dream.1 Light Weight Grandprix 2008 1st Round was the inaugural event of the mixed martial arts promotion, Dream. It took place on Saturday, on March 15, 2008 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama City, Japan. The event featured the first seven tournament bouts of the 2008 Dream Lightweight Grand Prix, fought at 70 kilograms (154 lb), along with a trio of open-weight fights. The evening's main event was a match featuring last year's Hero's Middleweight Champion, J.Z. Calvancanti of Brazil and Japanese judoka Shinya Aoki. All bouts were fought under Dream mixed martial arts rules, with a 10 min first and 5 min second round. It attracted a sellout crowd of 19,120 and was broadcast live across Japan on the TBS television network.