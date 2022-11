Not Available

Dream 11 was the culmination of the Feather Weight Grand Prix, where both the Semi-Finals and Finals took place in the same night. It also featured the Semi-Finals of the Super Hulk Grand Prix 2009. Additionally, there was a championship bout: Joachim Hansen defended the Dream Lightweight Championship against WAMMA Lightweight Champion Shinya Aoki. DREAM's featherweight division has a 63 kilograms (139 lb) weight limit.