Not Available

DREAM.16 was a mixed martial arts event held by Fighting and Entertainment Group's mixed martial arts promotion DREAM. The event took place on September 25, 2010 in Nagoya, Japan.The event aired live in North America on HDNet. This event served as the final for DREAM's Light Heavyweight Grand Prix and crowned the first DREAM Light Heavyweight Champion. Gegard Mousasi and Tatsuya Mizuno who won their opening round bouts at DREAM 15 fought for the title.