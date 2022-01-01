Not Available

GLORY Sports International presents Dream 18 & Glory 4 Tokyo ~ Special 2012 ~ New Year's Eve was a mixed martial arts and kickboxing event held on December 31, 2012 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. ONE Fighting Championship partnered with Glory Sports International for this event. The GLORY kickboxing event featured a one-night, single-elimination 16-man tournament of heavyweight kickboxers. The winner brought home a $400,000 first-place prize and the runner-up a $100,000 second-place prize.