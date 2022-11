Not Available

Dream.2 Middle Weight Grandprix 2008 1st Round was a mixed martial arts event promoted by DREAM. It took place on Tuesday, April 29, 2008 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama City, Japan. The event hosted the opening round of the promotion's Middleweight Grand Prix. All bouts were conducted under DREAM Rules, (1stR x 10 min, 2ndR x 5min) in an 84 kg/185 lbs weight class.