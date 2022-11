Not Available

DREAM.5 Light Weight Grandprix 2008 Final Round was a mixed martial arts event promoted by Fighting and Entertainment Group's mixed martial arts promotion DREAM. The event took place on Monday July 21, 2008 at the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan and hosted the final round of the promotion's Lightweight tournament. The DREAM.5 attracted a crowd of 11,986 to the Osaka Jo Hall and was broadcast live in Japan on the TBS network and SkyPerfect and on HDNet Fights in the United States.