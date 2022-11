Not Available

Dream.9: Feather Weight Grand Prix 2009 Second Round was a MMA event on May 26, 2009. It featured the second round of the promotion's featherweight (63 kilograms (140 lb)) grand prix and saw the return of Norifumi "Kid" Yamamoto, who was given a first round bye, as well as a middleweight title fight between Ronaldo Souza and Jason Miller.