Dream a Little Dream 2

Dinger and Bobby's adventure start when a pair of magical sunglasses arrive at the door. Their mundane lives in L.A. get a crazy twist-but soon enough, they've got thugs on their trail who want the valuable pair for themselves. Under hot pursuit, it's one crazy antic after another as the troublesome twosome scramble to keep their hot commodity out of the wrong hands.
|Corey Haim
|Dinger Holfield
|Robyn Lively
|Rachel Holfield
|Stacie Randall
|Lena Drago
|Michael Nicolosi
|Hanke
|Ken Lerner
|James
|Robert Costanzo
|Mr. McVie (as Bobby Costanzo)
