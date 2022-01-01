1994

Dream a Little Dream 2

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1994

Studio

Not Available

Dinger and Bobby's adventure start when a pair of magical sunglasses arrive at the door. Their mundane lives in L.A. get a crazy twist-but soon enough, they've got thugs on their trail who want the valuable pair for themselves. Under hot pursuit, it's one crazy antic after another as the troublesome twosome scramble to keep their hot commodity out of the wrong hands.

Cast

Corey HaimDinger Holfield
Robyn LivelyRachel Holfield
Stacie RandallLena Drago
Michael NicolosiHanke
Ken LernerJames
Robert CostanzoMr. McVie (as Bobby Costanzo)

View Full Cast >

Images