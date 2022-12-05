Dream about Sohrab

Not Available

Ali Qavitan, the independent director of the Iranian cinema, has decided to make a film about Sohrab Sepehri, a contemporary Iranian painter and poet, due to his apparent resemblance to him. However, in order to reach Sohrab Sepehri’s thoughts and romances, he travels to Kashan, the hometown of the painter-poet. Inspired by the surroundings, the countryside and the gardens he starts discovering new aspects of the poet’s childhood and middle-aged days, as well as the last days of his life, when he was concerned about completing the story of his book Blue Room.