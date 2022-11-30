Dream Border

Not Available

Wang Wenjie (Stephen Chow) entered an advertising agency after graduating from university. The strict boss, busy work, and complicated interpersonal relationships made this shy and introverted youth feel tremendous pressure. Wang Wenjie has an older brother who is engaged in the trade industry. The business is flourishing, which is the pride of his parents. The existence of his brother makes Wang Wenjie feel inferior. Wang Wenjie has an ulterior secret, that is, he often indulges in dream scenes and even affects his work during the day. One day, because he couldn't distinguish between dreams and reality, attacked his female boss and lost his job. Desperate, chose to commit suicide. Fortunately, he did not die, and unexpectedly won the Mark Six lottery. His brother invited him to invest in his company and gave him the position of deputy general manager. However, is all this a reality or a dream?