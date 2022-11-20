Dream Boy Hotel: Inside Job

Not Available

The Hotel is short staffed and manager Billy has just checked the diary.. a conference is coming to town and he's not prepared at all! No staff means Billy has to run around doing everything, but as soon as the sharp-suited guests turn up, things start to look a lot sexier! With cute young Leo Marco leading the way, big dicked twinks Ethan and Bryan follow, and the sex deviant McKensie brings up the rear to give the Hotel a week to remember. Full to bursting with fit young fuckers and libidos to match, even power-top Billy starts to get a feel for the more passive things in life!