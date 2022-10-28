Dream English Kid 1964-1999 AD

Not Available

Turner prize-winning artist Mark Leckey’s wide-ranging and multi-disciplinary practice combines sculpture, film, sound and performance. His witty and sensual films often take as their subject under-represented and overlooked aspects of British popular culture to explore ideas about personal history, desire and transformation. It started with a piece of found bootleg documentation of a Joy Division gig that Leckey attended in 1979 and the realisation that many of our personal memories and experiences can now be found online. From there, Dream English Kid attempts to create a record of all the significant events in Leckey’s life during the late 20th Century through found traces of film, adverts and popular music.