Dream Evil: Gold Medal in Metal

Gold Medal in Metal (Alive & Archive) is the first live DVD/CD released by Swedish heavy metal band Dream Evil. It includes a DVD featuring the band playing live at the Sticky Fingers in their hometown of Gothenburg on November 25, 2006, directed and produced by Patric Ullaeus, a CD audio version, and an additional disc of rare tracks, some previously unreleased, some only available on Japanese albums, and also three new studio tracks recorded in 2007. The collection was released on August 25, 2008 via Century Media Records.