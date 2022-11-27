Dream House by the Border

Not Available

The director, who herself comes from a family near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South, explores an issue largely forgotten between the Korean War and current tensions: In the 1960s, North Korean refugees were settled here in houses provided by the Park Chung-hee dictatorship for propaganda purposes. For decades now, they have lived along the line of confrontation. The most personal border zone runs through their houses, where individual history and collective memory meet.