Dream Lover

Ray is young, charming, successful and the owner of a prosperous architect company. However, he has recently gone trough a very painful divorce. His friends try to cheer him up by showing him the positive sides of being single but for Ray marriage and stability is just too important. But when he meets Lena his gloom is quickly forgotten.
|Mädchen Amick
|Lena Mathers
|Fredric Lehne
|Larry
|Bess Armstrong
|Elaine
|Larry Miller
|Norman
|Kathleen York
|Martha
|Kate Williamson
|Mrs. Sneeder
View Full Cast >