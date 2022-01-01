1994

Dream Lover

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 1994

Studio

Propaganda Films

Ray is young, charming, successful and the owner of a prosperous architect company. However, he has recently gone trough a very painful divorce. His friends try to cheer him up by showing him the positive sides of being single but for Ray marriage and stability is just too important. But when he meets Lena his gloom is quickly forgotten.

Cast

Mädchen AmickLena Mathers
Fredric LehneLarry
Bess ArmstrongElaine
Larry MillerNorman
Kathleen YorkMartha
Kate WilliamsonMrs. Sneeder

View Full Cast >

Images