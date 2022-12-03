Dream of Loulan

Not Available

2000 years ago Loulan, a famous ancient country on China's Silk Road, disappeared mysteriously, leaving only a mystery that was difficult to solve for a thousand years. In the 1930s, archaeologist Wen Xiaochen led an archaeological team from Beiping to investigate the Western Regions again in order to explore the traces of Loulan. One day, Professor Wen and Japanese scholar An Teng discovered a wooden slip with clues about the cemetery of Mrs. Angui of Loulan Wang. Their actions have been watched by Ma Zhankui, the leader of the desert bandit "Black Wind". Ma Zeng was driven out of the archaeological team by Professor Wen for robbing the tomb.