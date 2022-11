Not Available

A magical realist feature drama exploring the lives of a women’s darts team on North Shields’ Meadow Well Estate. Set in North Shields, Dream on blends magic, fantasy and dreams, treading a knife-edge between humour and tragedy and drawing you into the personal dramas; battering, alcohol, drugs and abuse are juxtaposed with the camaraderie of the darts nights where the women come together with a common aim: to win and leave their troubles at home.