Not Available

Three young actresses struggle to find the best approach to 'making it' in Hollywood in this sexy metaphysical comedy. Along the way they encounter a former "scream queen" who becomes their manager, a self-obsessed, rehabbed film star, a novice director, and the 'Church of Charismatic Consciousness' - led by the eccentric Minister Holly. It's a wonder they survive each day, let alone make it to the end of this crazy adventure!