Dream Team: Hero Fan Namnom

Soccer coach Byrd is persuaded by teacher Noo Lek to help coach ten of the school's kindergarteners students for a tug-of-war tournament being staged as part of the 18th National Kindergarten Sports Competition. Problems arise upon learning the rules clearly state that only 9 players are allowed on each tug of war team. Thus the 10-kid "Dream Team" must bench one member during the competition. Coach Byrd is forced to deal with a bunch of interfering parents who want to make sure their kid is featured on the school team.