Not Available

Dream Team: Hero Fan Namnom

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Soccer coach Byrd is persuaded by teacher Noo Lek to help coach ten of the school's kindergarteners students for a tug-of-war tournament being staged as part of the 18th National Kindergarten Sports Competition. Problems arise upon learning the rules clearly state that only 9 players are allowed on each tug of war team. Thus the 10-kid "Dream Team" must bench one member during the competition. Coach Byrd is forced to deal with a bunch of interfering parents who want to make sure their kid is featured on the school team.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images