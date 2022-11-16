Not Available

Talan Skeels-Piggins was paralysed in 2003 when a car side-swiped him and he ploughed his motorbike head-on into oncoming traffic. He was told he had just a 30 percent chance of survival and would never walk again if he lived. Today, Talan and a team of three additional disabled riders continue to strap themselves to motorbikes and race against able bodied competitors in one of the most dangerous sports on the planet. In a 90 minute documentary, DREAM THE IMPOSSIBLE captures four unique and inspiring stories in a life-affirming message to never give up. The film follows the remarkable journey of the team Talan Racing as they embark on their first season together and make history as the world's first disabled motorcycle race team.