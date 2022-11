Not Available

Released by the DTIFC (Dream Theater International Fan Club), this DVD contains behind the scenes interviews with the band. 1. Interview with John Petrucci 2. Panic Attack 3. On Stage with John Petrucci 4. Never Enough 5. Backstage Tour with James LaBrie 6. A Fortune in Lies 7. Peruvian Skies 8. Interview with Mike Portnoy 9. Excerpt from Money 10. The Spirit Carries On 11. Interview with Jordan Rudess 12. These Walls 13. Pull Me Under/Metropolis