Dream Theater: Dark Side Of The Moon

Not Available

Dream Theater’s entire performance of the legendary Pink Floyd album recorded live at the Hammersmith Apollo in London, England on October 25th 2005. Featuring Special Guests: Theresa Thomason on Vocals, Norbert Stachel on Sax. Speak To Me / Breathe On The Run Time The Great Gig In The Sky Money Us And Them Any Colour You Like Brain Damage Eclipse Special Bonus Features Interviews, rehearsal and soundcheck footage Additional Pink Floyd covers Hey You Echoes Pt.1 Comfortably Numb featuring Queensrÿche