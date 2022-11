Not Available

Live at Wacken 2015, open-air heavy metal music festival in the small village of Wacken in Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany. Setlist: 1. False Awakening Suite 2. Afterlife 3. Metropolis Pt 1 4. Burning My Soul 5. The Spirit Carries On 6. As I Am 7. Panic Attack 8. Constant Motion 9. Bridges In The Sky 10. Behind The Veil