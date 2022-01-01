Not Available

Dream Theater: Metropolis 2000 - Scenes From New York

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The video contains "Scenes From A Memory" in its entirety from its final performance in New York City on August 30th, 2000. The contents of the Special Edition DVD is: 1. SFAM in its entirety from its final performance in New York City 2. Audio Commentary throughout SFAM by all five members of Dream Theater 3. Over one hour of bonus live material 4. Behind The Scenes Documentary 5. Metropolis 2000 World Tour Photo Gallery

Cast

John PetrucciGuitar
Mike PortnoyDrums
John MyungBass
Jordan RudessKeyboard
James LaBrieVocals

View Full Cast >

Images