Dream Theater: Score - 20th Anniversary World Tour Live with the Octavarium Orchestra

Score: 20th Anniversary World Tour Live with the Octavarium Orchestra is a live album, recorded on April 1, 2006 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. This is the final concert of their 20th Anniversary Tour, labeled "A Very Special Evening with Dream Theater". The entire second half of the concert features a complete symphonic orchestra, dubbed "The Octavarium Orchestra", conducted by Jamshied Sharifi.