On 13th October 2007 Dream Theater played their first ever show at Wembley Arena, London UK. The Road To Wembley is a video travel diary recorded by fanclub members (Voicees) and Mike Portnoy using handheld video cameras and mobile phones. The 90-min "progject" documents the activities of Voicees and Dream Theater in the run-up to the show. Featuring exclusive backstage footage and clips filmed on stage during the show.