Dystopia series concert day 1, Friday 26th of March 2021. Listen to the sweet vocals of Dreamcatcher serenade you in its purest form, with the soft melodies of their rearranged compositions in a way you've never heard them before. Dreamcatcher showcases their colorful vocals and present a new version of their discography with unplugged arrangements for a new side of them. Join them on the journey to utopia.