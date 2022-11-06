Dreamchild

Exploring the somewhat darker and more mysterious side of the Lewis Carroll's classic book, the movie follows Alice Liddell (the book's inspiration) as an old woman who is haunted by the characters she was once so amused by. As she thinks back on it, she starts to see her relationship with the shy author/professor in a new way and realizes the vast change between the young Alice and the old.
|Ian Holm
|Reverend Charles L. Dodgson / Lewis Carroll
|Peter Gallagher
|Jack Dolan
|Caris Corfman
|Sally Mackeson
|Nicola Cowper
|Lucy
|Jane Asher
|Mrs. Liddell
|Imogen Boorman
|Lorina
