2023

Dreamin’ Wild

  • Music
  • Drama

Director

Bill Pohlad

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 4th, 2023

Studio

River Road Entertainment

“Dreamin’ Wild” tells the true story of the Emerson family and the tumult that followed the success of their self-recorded pop-funk album of the same name, which went largely unnoticed until critics rediscovered and reappraised it decades later. Now, as an adult, Donnie is forced to confront the ghosts from the past and grapple with the emotional toll his dreams have taken on the family who supported him.

Cast

Casey AffleckDonnie Emerson
Walton GogginsJoe Emerson
Zooey DeschanelNancy
Beau BridgesDon Emerson Sr.
Chris MessinaMatt Sullivan
Noah JupeYoung Donnie Emerson

View Full Cast >

Images