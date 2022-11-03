Dreaming About Tulum: A Tribute to Federico Fellini

Not Available

A story about the meeting between surrealist film director Federico Fellini and writer Carlos Castaneda, an anthropologist and apprentice shaman. Fellini goes looking for magical Mexico together with Castaneda. The journey confronts him with himself and he is pursued by voices, strange occurrences, meetings and reunions that defy the passage through space time; inexplicable coincidences that fascinate, irritate and intrigue him. Crossing Mexico from north to south shows the many facets of the country, the varied landscapes and realities of the territory. He and his travel companions are at the same time witnesses, victims and protagonists of a surreal adventure that takes them from Tijuana to Tulum.